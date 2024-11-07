Official — Father Erickson appointed to the tribunal

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment:

Very Reverend Philip L. Erickson

Very Reverend Philip L. Erickson has been appointed as an adjutant judicial vicar for the Metropolitan Tribunal of Louisville, effective Oct. 10. This appointment is in addition to his role as pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and St. Therese of Lisieux Church.

Father Erickson, a native of Louisville, was ordained on May 27, 1995. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., and furthered his studies at St. Paul University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, where he earned a master’s degree in canon law and licentiate in canon law (J.C.L.).

Prior to his current assignment, he served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and administrator at St. Thomas More Church. He also served as an associate pastor of St. Raphael Church and as a sacramental moderator at St. John the Baptist Church in Brandenburg, Ky. He also has served as a chaplain at DeSales High School, a guest instructor at Spalding University and as a presider for Mass of the Air.

He is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem (Knights of the Holy Sepulchre), which supports the Catholic Church in the Holy Land.

He previously served the archdiocese as an adjutant judicial vicar in The Metropolitan Tribunal of Louisville, as a member of the Planning Commission, as a representative on the Priests’ Council and most recently as the president of the Priests’ Council.