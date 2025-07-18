Official — Deacon, priest receive new assignments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective July 18, 2025.

Deacon Joseph R. Dant has been appointed to serve as administrator pro-tempore of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville, Ky., and St. Ann Church in Howardstown, Ky.

This appointment will coincide with his responsibilities at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.



Very Rev. Anthony L. Chandler, KCHS, has been named presbyteral moderator of Our Lady of Mercy and St. Ann churches. This appointment coincides with his responsibilities as pastor of Holy Spirit and St. Leonard churches, presbyteral moderator of Ascension Church and St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., and as administrator pro-tempore of St. Francis of Assisi School. It also coincides with his responsibilities as vicar for priests and director of the Office of Priest Personnel.