The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host the 40th annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in Kiswahili, is a seven-day harvest festival celebrated Dec. 26-Jan.1. It’s a celebration of family, community and culture, according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The event is free and open to the public and will include music, prayer, African drumming, food and a celebration of history.

For more information, call the center at 776-0262.