The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry hosted a Veterans Day appreciation luncheon Nov. 11 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

The free event honored the men and women who have served in the military.

Shantia Gully, Catholic Enrichment Center director, thanked the veterans for their service.

“We’re grateful for the sacrifice that you made,” she said. “The selflessness you exhibit and show us, we are very, very grateful.”

After lunch was served, Deacon James Turner, a U.S. Navy veteran, spoke to the nearly 20 veterans in attendance about assistance available to them. He highlighted websites to visit, forms to fill out and addressed some of the issues veterans usually face when trying to find aid.

Among the attendees was Walter Lovelace, a U.S. Army veteran.

Lovelace echoed Deacon Turner’s message.

“There is help out there,” he said, noting work done by Disabled American Veterans, American Veterans and American Legion. “If you know vets who need help, get them there. Sometimes our pride keeps us from getting there. As long as we look out for each other, we will get there, we’ll be OK.”