November ‘Conversations’ will include discussions on African American Catholic History Month

The November episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel throughout the month.

In the latest episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor, will discuss the annual observance of African American Catholic History Month and three “African American Catholic heroes:” Father Augustus Tolton, Sister Thea Bowman and Kentucky native Daniel Rudd, a prominent late 19th-century Black journalist and civil rights leader.

Archbishop Kurtz will also welcome guest Tim Tomes, to talk about his work as the first full-time archivist for the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The archbishop will also talk to Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, about why Catholics worship communally and the meaning of the Sunday Mass obligation.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also available on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.