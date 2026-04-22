Nine priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville are marking 25, 50 and 60 years of ministry

Father David H. Zettel, right, and other priests serving the Archdiocese of Louisville, processed into the Cathedral of the Assumption at the Chrism Mass March 31. Father Zettel is celebrating 60 years of priesthood this year and is one of nine jubilarians in 2026. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Nine priests serving in the Archdiocese of Louisville were honored recently for milestone years of service, including three who are marking golden jubilees this year.

“Joyful anniversaries, such as an anniversary of priestly ordination, are something that should be celebrated,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. “Priestly ministry reminds us that one way Jesus remains with us is in the ministry of priests.”

The archbishop and the priests of the archdiocese celebrated the jubilarians during a special luncheon after the March 31 Chrism Mass. During that liturgy, which has a focus on the priesthood, priests serving in the archdiocese renew their priestly promises.

“Those who have served the Church and the People of God are always deserving of our thanks, especially when they celebrate jubilees,” said Archbishop Fabre.

The 2026 jubilarians are:

60 Years

Reverend Joseph T. Merkt

Reverend Joseph T. Merkt was ordained on Dec. 17, 1966.

Father Merkt has served in various roles.



He was a teacher at Trinity High School from 1967 to 1971. He served as director of Spalding University’s Russell Institute for Religion and Ministry and as director of Brescia University’s Lay Institute.



He served as associate pastor of St. Martin of Tours Church, St. Helen Church and St. Bernard Church.



He also served as a chaplain at Spalding University and as a chaplain and director of pastoral care at the old Marian Home, as a sacramental minister at Jewish Hospital and, in retirement, he served as a part-time chaplain at Nazareth Home. Father Merkt retired in 2011.

Reverend David H. Zettel

Reverend David H. Zettel was ordained on May 14, 1966.

Father Zettel has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and chaplain during his 46-year career at Trinity High School, where he continues to serve in retirement.

He also served as an assistant pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., and St. Barnabas Church. He retired in 2011.

50 Years

Reverend Kevin Bryan

Reverend Kevin Bryan was ordained on May 29, 1976.

Father Bryan, who retired in 2020, has served in the Metropolitan Tribunal and in pastoral ministry in the archdiocese. In the Tribunal, he served as procurator/advocate, auditor and secretary.

He served as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, St. Raphael Church, St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg and St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty.

He served as administrator of the following parishes: Holy Cross in Holy Cross, Christ the Healer in Edmonton, Christ the King in Tompkinsville, Holy Redeemer in Greensburg, Holy Spirit in Jamestown and Good Shepherd in Columbia.

He served as associate pastor of the following churches: of St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis, St. Dominic in Springfield, Our Mother of Sorrows and Holy Spirit in Louisville. In retirement, he is in residence at St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction.

Reverend George Kilcourse

Reverend George Kilcourse was ordained on May 29, 1976.

Father Kilcourse, who retired in 2017, is an award-winning author and scholar.

After his ordination, he served briefly as an associate pastor of St. Raphael Church. He began a long academic career in 1976, when he was appointed a professor at then-Bellarmine College (now university).

He served as research director for the Office of Ecumenical Affairs. And served for several years as chair of the theology department at Bellarmine University.

Among his books are “Flannery O’Connor’s Religious Imagination,” published in 2001, and “Double Belonging: Interchurch Families and Christian Unity,” published in 1992. He also wrote extensively on Thomas Merton.

Reverend Gary Young

Reverend Gary Young, C.R., was ordained on May 22, 1976.

Father Young is a member of the Congregation of the Resurrection. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he taught from 1995 to 1998 at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Ky., and also served as sacramental moderator of St. Charles Church in St. Mary, Ky.

Since 1997, he has served as chaplain for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

25 Years

Very Reverend Paul Beach

Very Reverend Paul Beach, JCL, was ordained on May 19, 2001.

Father Beach has served as the judicial vicar of the archdiocese and director of the Metropolitan Tribunal since 2012. He also serves as rector and as a canon of the Shrine of St. Martin, where he has served since 2012.

He previously served as a pastor of St. Martin of Tours Church in Louisville (until it became a shrine in 2023), St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., and St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky. He served as associate pastor of St. Patrick, Holy Spirit and St. Margaret Mary churches.

He also has served as a consultor on the Priests’ Council, as a chaplain and in other administrative roles.

Reverend John Pozhathuparambil

Reverend John Pozhathuparambil, OFM Conv., was ordained on Dec. 30, 2001.

A native of India and a member of the Conventual Franciscans, Father Pozhathuparambil has ministered to the Syro-Malabar Community in the Archdiocese of Louisville since 2012. He has served as the director of campus ministry at Bellarmine University since 2015.

He previously served as sacramental moderator of Holy Family Church from 2015 to 2021.

Reverend George Otuma

Reverend George Otuma, A. J., was ordained on July 21, 2001.

Father Otuma, a native of Ayiko, Uganda, serves as pastor of St. Boniface and St. Augustine churches and is a member of the Apostles of Jesus based in Kenya.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he previously served as pastor of St. Bernard Church in Clementsville, Sacred Heart Church in Liberty and Christ the King and Immaculate Heart of Mary churches.

Reverend James Walling

Reverend James Walling, C.P.M., was ordained on May 31, 2001.

Father Walling, born in 1968 in Jackson, Michigan, joined the Fathers of Mercy in 1994, professed first vows in 1995 and was ordained to the priesthood on May 31, 2001.

He has served in education and pastoral ministry. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he serves as chaplain for Holy Angels Academy and teaches Latin and theology there.