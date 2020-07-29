New Hispanic ministry offices opens

Record Staff Report

The Archdiocese of Louisville has opened its new Office of Hispanic Ministry to expand service to a growing Hispanic community.

The office is located on the campus of St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway.

The Office of Hispanic Ministry aims to serve both Hispanic and Latino Catholics and help form those Catholics to become church leaders, said its director, Eva Gonzalez. Other than Gonzalez, there is a secretary and a Hispanic services coordinator on staff. The Hispanic services coordinator also serves on the mission team at Catholic Charities of Louisville.

This individual will assist by “funneling services and programming provided by Catholic Charities and other community organizations to Hispanic individuals and families,” said Gonzalez. While the office’s work will evolve over time, Gonzalez said initially it will focus on:

Formation for adults and children.

Family ministry to strengthen couples and family life.

Youth and young adult workshops and retreats.

Social services.

Preparing adults as missionary disciples who can reach out to inactive Catholics.

To reach the Office of Hispanic Ministry contact 502-290-4247, hispminarchlou.org or visit https://www.archlou.org/hispanic-ministry. Individuals can also interact with the office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArchLouEspanol/.