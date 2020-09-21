New grant will allow Bellamine to offer scholarships for STEM studies 

Bellarmine University announced Sept. 18 that the school is the recipient of close to $1 million dollars in grant money from the National Science Foundation.

The funds will be used for a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Career Pathways Scholarship program, according to a press release from Bellarmine. The scholarship program will give out annual awards of $7,200 to 22 high-achieving low-income students interested in pursuing STEM studies in computer engineering, computer science, mathematics or data science.

Dr. Susan Donovan, Bellarmine’s president said this is one of the largest federal grants the school has received.

“This grant from the National Science Foundation will help academically talented low-income and first-generation students envision and achieve rewarding careers in the STEM fields. It will also strengthen our community by producing ethically minded scientists and engineers trained in the liberal arts tradition,” she said.

Half of the scholarships will be awarded in fall of 2021 and the other half will be awarded in the fall of 2022. The scholarships will be awarded all four years of the students’ studies, the school said.

The Career Pathways Scholarship program will also partner with STEM industry organizations in the community to provide career training and help students gain employment or enter a graduate program within six months of graduation, according to the release.