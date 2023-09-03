New ‘creation care team’ provides resources for Season of Creation

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s newly formed Laudato Si’ Creation Care Team is inviting Catholics to join its efforts as the Season of Creation begins.

The Season of Creation, a worldwide ecumenical effort to pray and take action, runs from Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for Creation, to Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Its theme is “Let Justice and Peace Flow,” a reference to the Book of Amos.

The local creation care team is named for Pope Francis’ encyclical on creation, “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home.” To help people and parishes participate in the Season of Creation, members have provided a variety of resources.

Information on the Season of Creation for bulletin announcements and bulletin inserts.

Websites for more resources and tools: seasonofcreation.org/ and catholicclimatecovenant.org/.

Daily informational slides created by Father James Flynn can be shared on social media each day. They’re available at: /tinyurl.com/Flynnimages. A PowerPoint is also available: https://tinyurl.com/FlynnPPTX

On the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24, Deacon Ned Berghausen will preach on the Season of Creation during Masses at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. Mass times are 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Individuals interested in joining the Laudato Si’ Creation Care Team may contact Pam Raidt at peraidt1@aol.com.