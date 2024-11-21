NCYC is part concert, liturgy, classroom, silly fun, but God is at center of it all

Attendees prayed Nov. 16 during the National Catholic Youth Conference in Long Beach, Calif. More than 3,000 young people attended the Nov. 14-16 event. (OSV News photo/Victor Aleman, Angelus News)

By Mike Cisneros, OSV News

LONG BEACH, Calif. — With the final blessing of the final Mass completed, thousands of young people took one last chance to rush the stage and rock out to a few songs to conclude the 2024 National Catholic Youth Conference in Long Beach.

Music pulsating and lights flashing, the young dancers jumped up and down, threw their hands in the air, batted around a few beach balls and shout-sang the remaining lyrics loud enough for God to hear them.

The night capped three busy days of youthful energy filled with music, interactive exhibits, and guest speakers balanced by more reflective moments such as adoration, Stations of the Cross, and prayer sessions.

Such is the unique mix that is the National Catholic Youth Conference, this year held on the West Coast at the Long Beach Convention Center Nov. 14-16. More than 3,000 young people attended the annual event — part rock concert, part liturgy, part classroom, part silly fun, but all about putting God at the center of it all.

This was only the second time NCYC has been held in Long Beach, the first being in 2022.

“I thought this was a good way to bring a bunch of kids together that wouldn’t want to go to a Catholic convention, and to enjoy it in a fun way where we could interact with other people as well,” Sofia Peralta, a student at Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, told Angelus News, the Los Angeles Archdiocese’s news outlet. “It’s nice to see so many young Catholics come together for this kind of thing, who are willing to express their love for God.”

“This is our second year,” said Carmen Peralta, Sofia’s mother. “The first time we came out, we got to see so many different people from so many different places expressing their faith and participating. It was invigorating and we wanted to be part of that again.”

For this year’s theme, “El Camino/The Way,” speakers emphasized the ways young Catholics can share in Jesus’ walk — in his baptism, in his temptation, on the cross — and how God is present in our own journeys, both in enjoyable and turbulent times.

“Remember: Jesus is always by your side,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez in his homily at the closing Mass Nov. 16. “Always, in every hour and every moment. That’s not just a nice thought, it’s the truth. He promised: ‘I am with you always, to the close of the age.’

“So you can turn to him any time and many times during the day. Just tell him what’s on your heart. Ask him what he wants you to do.”

On the event’s first day, Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia spoke to the young people about what God’s words at the moment of Jesus’ baptism mean for them.

“The word spoken to Jesus by his Father, ‘You are my beloved,'” Archbishop Pérez said. “What a wonderful word, to be someone’s beloved. And that’s what he said of Christ, but that’s also what he said of you and me. The day we were baptized, we became his beloved, in whom he is well pleased.”

Archbishop Pérez then had the audience repeat the phrase, “I am beloved,” in response to negative treatment.

“When people treat me badly, what am I going to say?” “I am beloved.”

“When people reject me and hurt me, what am I going to say?” “I am beloved.”

“When people say that I’m not worth anything, what am I going to say?” “I am beloved.”

“When I find myself sad, depressed, and in those dark moments that come to all of us, what am I going to say?” “I am beloved.”

“That is the father’s voice coming to you,” Archbishop Pérez said. “And never, ever let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Young people attended a Nov. 15 workshop during the National Catholic Youth Conference in Long Beach, Calif., More than 3,000 young people attended the Nov. 14-16 event. (OSV News photo/courtesy NCYC)

For the youth, the event offered plenty of opportunities to find camaraderie and express their faith. Emcees Rhyan Ramirez and Maggie Craig kept things lively throughout the three days while the house band led by Thomas Muglia and Belen Rodriguez kept things rocking.

Guest speakers included Catholic author and leader Aires Patulot; Cynthia Psencik of the GIVEN Institute; and Ansel Augustine, assistant director of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, who staffs the Subcommittee on African American Affairs.

One of the personalities familiar from the 2022 event was Auxiliary Bishop Joseph A. Espaillat of New York, who led prayer sessions and could be found walking the halls of the convention center in his black cassock and Yankees cap.

The event’s breakout informational sessions included topics titled “I Believe It, But Don’t Feel It,” “Raising Your Voice to Make an Impact” and “Learning to Pray Heart to Heart.”

It was in that “Heart to Heart” session that spoke to Brady Lindoerfer, 18, who was at NCYC for the first time and traveled with a small group from Colorado.

“It’s just a beautiful reflection on prayer,” Lindoerfer said. “I’ve been noticing in the small interactions how they make such a difference. Just bringing that out to my everyday life.”

Others were simply influenced by the event’s theme, trying to determine “the way” God was calling them to.

Brenna Manzo, 17, a parishioner at St. Angela Merici Church in Brea, is a senior in high school and is leaning on God to help her make a college decision.

“God is the one that sets the path, the Holy Spirit guides you and Jesus walks alongside with you,” Manzo said. “That’s the way I think about it. Whether I want to stay local or go far away, this message means a lot to me thinking that no matter where I go, God’s going to be the one to guide me and everything’s going to fall into place.”

For Andrew Villa, 15, a parishioner at Holy Trinity Church in Atwater Village, his “way” meant discerning the priesthood.

“This entire thing has been a good way to focus our direction and our relationships,” Villa said. “It’s my desire to serve, to serve God’s people, to serve the flock.”

While the chanting has subsided — “I love Jesus Christ!” “NC-YC!” — all eyes now turn to the 2025 conference, which will be in Indianapolis on Nov. 20-22. The theme is “I Am/Yo Soy.”

Following a new schedule meant to alternate between both sides of the U.S., NCYC will be back in Long Beach in 2026.

“It’s always an amazing experience that I love to relive every single year,” said Lindsay Gaurano, 16, a parishioner at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Church in Las Vegas who was at NCYC for the third time. “Every year is different, not just because of the theme but because of the people, the energy. The truth of Jesus keeps getting stronger and stronger no matter how long it’s been. I’ll be back.”