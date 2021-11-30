Nazareth Home was recently selected for a Best of Kentucky Nursing and Rehabilitation Award by the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living.

The award is based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services star ratings of four or higher as well as satisfaction surveys of residents and families, according to a news release from Nazareth Home.

In addition to the 2021 Best of Kentucky award, three Nazareth Home employees received individual awards:

Katrina Chesser received the Professional Achievement/Caregiving Award.

Matt Elliott received the Supportive Care Award.

Jason Rader received the Supportive Care Award.

Mary Haynes, Nazareth Home president and CEO, said, “We are honored to again be a recipient of a Best of Kentucky Award. We are also extremely proud to have Katrina, Matt and Jason as part of our incredible team. They are more than deserving of the awards they received.”