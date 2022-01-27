Nazareth Home, which has campuses in the Highlands and Clifton, is asking the public to lift the spirits of its workers with handwritten notes and cards as they cope with another surge in COVID-19.

“It is such a challenging time right now for people who are persevering and dedicated to caring and to the mission of Nazareth Home,” said Melissa Bailey, director of communications. “We have some real troopers who have been on this front line and they haven’t left us.

“We can’t have as many volunteers come in, but there are things we can do. Can we get some notes sent in for our workers to show them some love?”

Bailey said the cards will be given to those who provide healthcare, such as nurses, as well as those who are sometimes overlooked, but who also provide frontline care, including food services and environmental services staff.

“They all provide care,” she said.

Kristina Ushyarova has worked for Nazareth Home for more than half of her life. She started when she was 18 and now, 19 years into her career in food services she is a supervisor in the department. She stays, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, because “I love the residents,” she said.

“I like to be around the residents every day,” Ushyarova said. “There have been challenges, but we have overcome them.”

She noted that there are fewer opportunities to have one-on-one time with residents “like there used to be” because of the pandemic, but “I offer all of myself to this place.”

“Everyone is taking care of each other and the residents. I try to bring my 100 here every day,” she added.

Tracey Arcelli, the food services director, said Ushyarova reflects the kitchen staff’s loyalty and sense of purpose.

“This is our part in helping them (the residents) get healthy, stay healthy,” she said.

Cards of encouragement can be sent in now through Feb. 14. Individuals, as well as school and church groups, are encouraged to participate. Address them to Nazareth Home, Attn: Communications Director, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. 40205.