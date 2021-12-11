Nazareth Home Highlands was listed among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes.

U.S. News & World Report gave Nazareth Home a high performing rating in the area of short-term rehabilitation, according to a press release from the home.

The short-term rehabilitation rating began in 2018 and “assesses the quality of care provided for patients hospitalized after surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition. The rating is based upon U.S. News’ assessment of 10 quality measures which focus on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care,” said the release.