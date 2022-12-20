Nazareth home gets ‘best Nursing Homes’ rating

Nazareth Home Highlands has received a Best Nursing Homes rating in the area of short-term rehabilitation and long-term care from U.S. News & World Report, according to a press release from the home.

U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections, said the release. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes rating also includes new measures based on weekend staffing and infection rates that lead to hospitalizations, the release said.

Mary Haynes, the home’s CEO, said the Best Nursing Homes designation is a “testament to our highly skilled, high-performing team, whose commitment ensures that residents and patients here receive the best person-centered care possible.”