Nazareth Home earns ‘Best of Kentucky’ award

Nazareth Home’s Highlands campus was honored with a Best of Kentucky Nursing and Rehabilitation Award.

The award was presented in mid-November at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living’s Quality Awards Banquet.

Long-term care facilities must have a star rating of four or higher with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to qualify for the recognition, according to a press release from Nazareth Home.

In addition, Briana Beard, a licensed practical nurse on the staff of Nazareth Home, was presented with a KHCF scholarship awarded to an employee based on their academic achievements and commitment to quality care, according to the release.

Jenny Dison, a licensed practical nurse serving as a charge nurse, received the Nursing Care Award. The recognition is a “professional achievement award that honors individuals who have excelled at providing outstanding care in a cooperative spirit of teamwork,” according to the release.