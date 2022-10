The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition will offer a free Narcan training and CPR demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

Narcan is a medication that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan kits will be provided to participants.

The event is free but registration is requested by calling or texting 777-9164 or 424-4293.