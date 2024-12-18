More than 1,500 kids to receive toys and clothing from local Catholic agencies

As a trio from the Louisville Orchestra played Christmas music, hundreds of individuals selected toys, clothing, books and stocking stuffers with the help of at least 200 volunteers during St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Santa Shop Dec. 15.
The 28th annual Santa Shop, held in the agency’s Family Resource Center on Preston Street, served more than 1,000 kids from more than 400 families this year, according to a press release from the agency.
Across town, in the basement of Arcade Baptist Church, youth from Archdiocese of Louisville parishes and schools sorted clothing and toys donated for clients served by Catholic Charities of Louisville.
Catholic Charities’ “Presents with a Purpose” provides Christmas gifts to people served by the agency’s various programs, including Sister Visitor Center, Migration and Refugee Service, Community Support Services and Bakhita Anti-Human Trafficking program.
More than 500 kids from more than 200 families received gifts and clothing this year, according to the agency. The items were distributed the week of Dec. 16.