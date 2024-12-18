More than 1,500 kids to receive toys and clothing from local Catholic agencies

A trio from the Louisville Orchestra played Christmas music while people selected toys and other gifts at St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Santa Shop Dec. 15. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

As a trio from the Louisville Orchestra played Christmas music, hundreds of individuals selected toys, clothing, books and stocking stuffers with the help of at least 200 volunteers during St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Santa Shop Dec. 15.

A volunteer helped women select children’s Christmas gifts during St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Santa Shop at the agency’s Family Resource Center Dec. 15. More than 200 volunteers helped more than 400 families shop for toys, clothing, books, athletic items and stocking stuffers. More than 1,000 kids were served at this year’s event. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The 28th annual Santa Shop, held in the agency’s Family Resource Center on Preston Street, served more than 1,000 kids from more than 400 families this year, according to a press release from the agency.

Volunteers, including youth from St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., sorted and bagged clothing Dec. 15 donated for clients served by Catholic Charities of Louisville. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Across town, in the basement of Arcade Baptist Church, youth from Archdiocese of Louisville parishes and schools sorted clothing and toys donated for clients served by Catholic Charities of Louisville.

Catholic Charities’ “Presents with a Purpose” provides Christmas gifts to people served by the agency’s various programs, including Sister Visitor Center, Migration and Refugee Service, Community Support Services and Bakhita Anti-Human Trafficking program.

Volunteers spent time with a child while her mother shopped shop for toys during St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Santa Shop at the agency’s Family Resource Center Dec. 15. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

More than 500 kids from more than 200 families received gifts and clothing this year, according to the agency. The items were distributed the week of Dec. 16.