Monthly education series to start this month 

Nazareth Home is introducing a new monthly Community Education Series.

The first event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the chapel of the Highlands Campus located at 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Jane Thibault, a behavioral gerontologist and clinical professor emerita in the Department of Family and Geriatric Medicine at the UofL School of Medicine, will present “Brain Health: Dear God, Where Did I Put My Keys?”

The discussion will explore how memory works, how memory changes normally as we age, factors that affect memory at all ages and memory improvement techniques. The event is free and open to the public. To register in advance, visit https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.