The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the event, now in its 37th year. A live stream of the celebration will be available via the cathedral’s YouTube channel.