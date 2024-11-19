Middle-school students share takeaways from ‘Holy Fire’

Students and volunteers from St. Louis Bertrand Church smiled for a photo at “Holy Fire,” an event for middle-schoolers, Nov. 9. (Photo Special to The Record)

More than 60 Catholic middle-school students from faith communities in the Archdiocese of Louisville spent the day Nov. 9 learning about their faith.

They joined more than 800 other middle-schoolers at “Holy Fire,” hosted by the Diocese of Nashville. The one-day event included speakers, music, adoration and confession, and concluded with Mass celebrated by Bishop of Nashville J. Mark Spalding.

After they returned, several local students shared highlights of their experiences.

“My favorite part was eucharistic adoration,” said Izzie Stull, a seventh-grader from St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky. “It was very quiet and I could really feel the presence of God.”

Abby Gilland and Laney Smith, eighth-graders at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., said they were touched by praying through music during adoration.

Youth from St. Louis Bertrand Church clapped to music at “Holy Fire,” an event for middle-schoolers, Nov. 9. (Photo Special to The Record)

“The music that was played was very powerful and helped my soul feel a deep connection with Jesus,” said Abby.

Laney added, “I felt so close to God when singing.”

Lucas McDowell, a seventh-grader from Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville, Ky., said he enjoyed hearing testimonials from high school students.

“They explained how they met God and the hardships they faced,” he said.

The same was true for Joseph Krill, an eighth-grader from St. James Church in Elizabethtown.

“Hearing older students discuss their experiences showed that faith is important to carry with you as you grow,” he said.

Elena Spohn, an eighth-grader from St. John the Apostle, said attending the event with her friends helped them to “be closer to God as a group.” A few days after the event, she said, “I have spoken more of God to my friends and have been praying in school and out of school.”

During “Holy Fire” on Nov. 9, several hundred middle schoolers stood in line, across the wall and up the stairs, for the sacrament of confession. (Photo Special to The Record)

The students also enjoyed interacting with teens from other parishes, they said.

“I met lots of new people that love Jesus just like me,” said Jayla Medley, an eighth-grader from St. John the Apostle. Jessa Gilland, an eighth-grader at St. James School said she enjoyed “making a connection based on our faith and our love for Jesus.”

The event motivated them to get more involved in the faith, the students said. The students shared they want to participate in their parish communities and evangelize to their friends.

Abby said she is looking for additional ways to participate in the church.

“I learned that I am not the future of the Church,” she said. “I am the Church right now, and our Church needs me now!”

Laney said, “From now on, I plan to publicly share my love for God.”

Students from Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville, Ky., attended “Holy Fire,” an event for middle schoolers, Nov. 9. (Photo Special to The Record)

Jessa said she will “look for more ways to be active in my church” and “will share my faith more openly and freely with my friends.”

Jessa also said she will be making practical changes, including making different choices related to “how I spend my time and what kind of media I watch and listen to.”

Karla Thornsberry, an eighth-grader from St. John the Apostle, said, “I plan on listening to worship music often and keep praising God.”

Students from the following faith communities attended — Our Lady of Mercy in Hodgenville, Ky., St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., St. John the Apostle in Brandenburg, Ky., St. Martin of Tours in Vine Grove, Ky., St. Louis Bertrand Church and St. Lawrence Church.