Mercy Academy will present “Clue” on stage in its Stockyards Bank Theatre, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, Nov. 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. There will also be a showing at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.To purchase tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/mercy-academy/65242be4cbd0c00e51d99b5c/tickets.