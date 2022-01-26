Lily Swan, a junior at Mercy Academy, was named the grand prize winner of the Kentucky Derby Museum’s 36th annual Horsing Around with Art contest for her oil painting entitled “The Bath.”

Mckenna Riley, a seventh-grader at St. Francis of Assisi School, won the “Backside Award.”

Paige Shumate, a sophomore at Mercy, won the “Winston Memorial Award.”

In the intermediate division, Jack Cornett, a fourth-grader at St. Francis of Assisi placed third.

In the middle school division, Grace Rafferty, a seventh-grader at St. Agnes School, won second place.

In the high school division, Amelia Walz, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, won first place and Emily Stefanisin, a junior at Mercy, placed second.

Lily Swan’s artwork will be on display at the museum for a year. All other artwork will be on display through March 20. The artwork can also be viewed here.

The winners received various prizes and Mercy received $500 to be used for art supplies.

The museum will host a virtual ceremony Feb. 15 where all winners will be recognized.