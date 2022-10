Mercy Academy will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at the school’s Stockyards Bank Theater, 5801 Fegenbush Lane.

Showtimes are Oct. 28, 29 and Nov. 4, 5 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. show Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/mercy-academy/631f479adfe45a6726a5f003/tickets.