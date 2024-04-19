Memorial golf tournament raises funds for Nativity

Donna Klein, Frank Klein’s widow and two of her sons Mark, left, and Peter attended the inaugural Frank Klein Memorial Golf Tournament April 15. The event held at Audubon Country Club raised $30,000 to benefit Nativity Academy at St. Boniface. (Photo Special to The Record)

The inaugural Frank Klein Memorial Golf Tournament raised $30,000 to benefit Nativity Academy at St. Boniface on April 15 at Audubon Country Club, 3265 Robin Road.

Nativity is an independent Catholic school that serves children from low-income families.

The funds will go toward the Frank Klein Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will pay the yearly tuition fee of $10,000 for one student entering the sixth grade at Nativity this fall, said Jeri Johnson, the school’s advancement and events coordinator.

The school has hosted an annual golf scramble for more than a decade. This year, leaders decided to reinvent it and make it a memorial event to Klein, Johnson said.

Klein, who died in 2015, was one of Nativity’s original board members. He also formed and coached the school’s first boys’ basketball team and chaired the golf scramble.

“We want people to know how much he’s missed and how much he did for the academy and for kids.”

Johnson noted his family is still committed to the school’s mission. Peter Klein, his son, is currently chair of Nativity’s board.