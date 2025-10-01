Mass, retreat for Medical Professionals set for Nov. 15

All who work in healthcare and their families are invited to attend the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

This year, a spiritual retreat will be offered before the Mass, beginning at 2 p.m. It will include a Catholic Medical Association meeting, a spiritual talk given by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, a talk on medical bioethics by Father Kirby Rust and evening prayer.

Medical professionals are invited to attend and wear their uniforms. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.