Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, greets the crowds in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican after his election as pope May 8, 2025. The new pope was born in Chicago. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for newly elected Pope Leo XIV at 6 p.m. Monday, May 12, at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. All are welcome.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, was elected May 8, the first full day of the conclave. A native of Chicago, he is the 267th pope and the first American to be elected to the papacy.