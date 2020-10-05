Mass for “healthcare heroes” set for Oct. 17 at St. Bernadette Church 

A special Mass for “healthcare heroes,” including all who work in the healthcare field, will be held Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

This Mass, traditionally known as the White Mass because of the white coats that physicians wear, asks God’s blessing upon those who work in the healthcare profession, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals of all faith traditions are invited to attend. Professionals who wear white coats are asked to wear their coats.

Afterward, Catholic Charities’ Common Table culinary training program will provide complimentary soup as a “thank you to healthcare workers,” according to Catholic Charities.

Those interested in taking soup home should RSVP to Emily Willis at 637-9786, ext. 335.

The Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.stb2008.org/media.