The congregation sang a hymn during the Archdiocesan Community Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Jan. 16, 2016 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the service, which is in its 38th year. The theme is “Healing Brings Peace” and will include reflective readings and songs of praise by the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir.

For more information, contact the office at 471-2146.