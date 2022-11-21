Married couples are to help each other ‘get to heaven,’ says archbishop

At a special Mass in celebration of marriage Nov. 20, 24 couples renewed their commitment to one another and received certificates recognizing their anniversaries. The couples are marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage this year. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided at the midday liturgy at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The archbishop told the couples that though marriage should include “joy, peace and warm fuzzies,” there’s also a “side to love that’s sacrificial.”

“Real love looks to the need of the other, the one who is loved,” he said. Part of their responsibility is to help one another follow in Christ’s footsteps, he said, in order to attain eternal life. “You’re supposed to be helping each other get to heaven,” the archbishop said.