Married couples are to help each other ‘get to heaven,’ says archbishop

Manuel Sanchez, center, and his wife Nancy Sanchez, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, held hands as they renewed the commitment they made at their wedding 25 years ago. The couple was one of 24 honored at a special wedding anniversary Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre Nov. 20 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photos by Ruby Thomas)
At a special Mass in celebration of marriage Nov. 20, 24 couples renewed their commitment to one another and received certificates recognizing their anniversaries. The couples are marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage this year. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided at the midday liturgy at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
The archbishop told the couples that though marriage should include “joy, peace and warm fuzzies,” there’s also a “side to love that’s sacrificial.”
“Real love looks to the need of the other, the one who is loved,” he said. Part of their responsibility is to help one another follow in Christ’s footsteps, he said, in order to attain eternal life. “You’re supposed to be helping each other get to heaven,” the archbishop said.
Dana MacPherson and her husband Steve MacPherson recited the Lord’s Prayer. The couple, members of St. Gabriel Church, is celebrating 25 years of marriage this year.
Mark and Maria Wheeler, members of St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield, Ky., attended the wedding anniversary Mass with their infant child. The couple is celebrating five years of marriage this year.
Marisa Sabbak smiled at her husband John Sabbak as they renewed their commitment to one another. The couple, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., are celebrating 25 years of marriage this year.