Marian Center hosts 25 hours of prayer for clergy

Father Pablo Hernandez prayed during a Mass celebrated at the Marian Center during the week of Nov. 7 when the center held a “25 Hours of Prayer” event for members of the clergy, religious brothers and sisters and seminarians for the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Marian Center hosted a “25 Hours of Prayer” event Nov. 7-11 to offer prayers for members of the clergy, religious brothers and sisters and those in formation for the priesthood.

During the five-day event, various priests celebrated Mass in the center’s chapel and offered Benediction. Members of the faithful also prayed throughout the day, according to an announcement from the center. ”Our archbishop, each priest, deacon and seminarian in our archdiocese were prayed for by name,” said the announcement.

The event took place during the center’s open house which was also Vocation Awareness Week, observed Nov. 6-12.

The Marian Center’s chapel is pictured as well as examples of materials available in the book store. The center held a “25 Hours of Prayer” event for members of the clergy, religious brothers and sisters and seminarians for the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Photo Special to The Record)

On Nov. 7, candles were also lit in memory of each priest and deacon who died this year. Father Dennis Cousens read each name as the candles were lit.  They will remain burning through the month of November, according to the announcement.

The Marian Center, located at 165 Sears Avenue, is a non-profit staffed by volunteers and has been around for close to three decades, said the announcement. It offers opportunities for prayer and worship in its chapel, a bookstore and a free lending library with books and DVDs.

To learn more about the center, call 899-5125.

Father Martin Linebach, who serves as interim director for the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office, celebrated Mass at the Marian Center during the week of Nov. 7. The center hosted a “25 Hours of Prayer” event for members of the clergy, religious brothers and sisters and seminarians Nov. 7-11. (Photo Special to The Record)

