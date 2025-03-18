Maranatha Retreat for the chronically ill and caregivers set for May 10

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held May 10 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, prayer and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments. It will be offered to 10 individuals — ranging in age from young adults to senior citizens — living with chronic illnesses along with their caregivers.

The retreat “uses the teachings of St. Ignatius to reignite the sense of purpose and renewed hope for the ill and those who care for them,” according to the organizers.

Various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat.

Registrants will have the opportunity to discuss their health conditions with an organizer to ensure the retreat can meet their needs. The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.