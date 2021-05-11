Maple Mount Ursulines celebrate jubilees of religious life

Six Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph who have ministered in the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this summer. They are among nine sisters who are celebrating milestones of religious profession this year, according to the community based in Maple Mount, Ky.

Sister Clarence Marie Luckett, a native of Marion County, Ky., is celebrating 70 years of religious life. She currently serves in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

She served as a teacher for 29 years in the Diocese of Owensboro and the Archdiocese of Louisville, including at St. Ignatius School from 1971 to 1982. She also provided outreach and transportation for the sisters at the old St. Boniface Convent in Louisville from 1982 to 1985.

In the Diocese of Owensboro she served in parish and Hispanic ministry, helped with transportation at the Motherhouse and was a quilter for the Ursuline Sisters from 1999 until her retirement in 2015.

Sister Helena Fischer, a native of Owensboro, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She has served as the registrar at Brescia University in Owensboro since 1990.

She served as chairwoman of the Mount Saint Joseph Picnic from 1991 to 2000. Previously, she served as a teacher at St. Ignatius School from 1965 to 1967 and teacher and assistant principal of St. Francis School in Loretto, Ky., from 1967 to 1971. She also ministered in Leitchfield, Ky., Missouri and New Mexico.

Sister Julia Head, a native of Stanley, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She currently serves in adult faith formation ministry at Immaculate Church in Owensboro, Ky.

She served for six years as assistant congregational leader for the Ursuline community from 2010 to 2016. She previously taught in Louisville at St. James School from 1965 to 1967 and St. Margaret Mary School from 1967 to 1972. She also ministered in Owensboro and Madisonville, Ky., and Nebraska.

Sister Kathleen Kaelin, a native of Louisville, is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She has ministered as a therapist and retreat/spiritual guide in Louisville since 1994. She served for 10 years at the Center for Sacred Psychology and since 2012 as a spiritual guide and meditation teacher at the Passionist Earth & Spirit Center. She also ministered in Owensboro and Missouri.

Sister Nancy Murphy, formerly Sister Mary Hugh Murphy, a native of Curdsville, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She serves as congregational secretary for her community.

She previously served as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Margaret Mary School from 1965 to 1968, at St. Edward School from 1968 to 1972, at St. Ignatius School from 1980 to 1981 and at St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky., from 1972 to 1973. She was also headteacher at Calvary Public School in Calvary, Ky., from 1973 to 1978. She also ministered in Illinois, Missouri and in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Sister Rosanne Spalding, a native of Springfield, Ky., is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She currently serves as pastoral associate and director of religious education at Precious Blood Church in Owensboro.

She previously taught in the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Bernard School in Clementsville, Ky., from 1965 to 1967 and at St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky., from 1972 to 1976. She also ministered in Nebraska and the Diocese of Owensboro.

Congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.