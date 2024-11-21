Major relic of St. Thomas Aquinas coming to Louisville Dec. 10

St. Louis Bertrand Church will host a public veneration of a major relic of St. Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 10.

A votive Mass of St. Thomas Aquinas will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at noon, followed by public veneration of the relic and confessions until 6 p.m.

Solemn vespers with the Dominican Friars will begin at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow in the parish’s O’Brien Hall. Contact the parish office at 583-4448 with questions.

A plenary indulgence is granted for this pilgrimage under the usual conditions — detachment from sin, confession, reception of the Eucharist and praying for the pope’s intentions.