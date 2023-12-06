Loved ones remembered with cemetery tree lighting

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre gave a final blessing during a prayer service at the lighting of the Tree of Remembrance Dec. 1 at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road. He was assisted by Father Gerald Bell, left, and Barry Mudd. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Those who gathered at Calvary Cemetery on the evening of Dec. 1 for the annual “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance,” heard that they remain joined to their loved ones, even in death.

“The bonds that we knit in this life do not unravel with death. Love is eternal and we remain joined to them,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, before the 16-foot live Nordmann fir tree was illuminated by colorful and glowing lights.

Until the day grieving people are reunited with their loved ones, events such as the tree lighting are a reminder “that we still think of them and we pray for them and with them because the bonds of life and love we knit together during our earthly life do not unravel with death. They are transformed but not completely gone.”

Archbishop Fabre was joined in prayer by an estimated 300 people, including families with young children. Some were mourning the loss of loved ones that were fairly recent. Others were there to remember people they lost years before.

Lindsey Jones, right, a member of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholic Cemeteries staff, helped a participant to write a message on an ornament. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

They were remembered in a tangible way with glass ornaments provided by Catholic Cemeteries. Families and individuals were invited to take ornaments and inscribe them with the names of their loved ones before adding them to the Christmas tree.

Cali Easley attended the event in remembrance of her stepmother, who died a little over a year ago.

“It’s a good gathering. It’s good to see people who’ve felt the way you have,” Easley said. “It’s a hard time, so it’s good to see everyone together.“

Melanie Culbertson attended the tree lighting with her young daughters, Ella and Miriam Bollinger, who got a treat of hot chocolate and cookies after decorating ornaments. Culbertson decorated and hung an ornament in memory of her grandmother. Her daughters were remembering their great-grandfather, whom they called “papaw.” He was a “special” man, a World War II veteran who lived to be in his 90s, they said.

“I get to remember him and how special he was. It’s fun to come here and remember him,” said Ella.

Cali Easley wrote a message on a Christmas ornament during the event. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“It makes me feel happy,” said Miriam, the younger of the two girls.

Culbertson said it was “nice to be around others. There’s a good spirit.”

Adam Hibbs attended the tree lighting for the first time with his mother Peggy Hibbs and his two young daughters Reagan and Lynnie. They were remembering Peggy Hibbs’ parents at what they called a “beautiful” event.

“In the current climate, it’s awesome to have this many people come together for a good cause,” said Adam Hibbs.

The free ornaments will be available throughout Advent and Christmas at the Catholic Cemeteries office, 1600 Newburg Road. People may also hang their own ornaments on the tree, which is located just inside the entrance to the cemetery.

The ornaments will remain on the tree through the feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 6. Families are welcome to stop by the cemetery office to retrieve their ornaments until Jan. 31.