Loretto Sister Marie Ego dies at 86

Sister of Loretto Marie Ego

Sister of Loretto Marie Ego died Jan. 23 at the Loretto Living Center in Nerinx, Ky. She was 86 and had been a Sister of Loretto for 59 years.

Sister Ego, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., ministered as a teacher and psychologist in Colorado. She also served in the Archdiocese of Denver for three decades and in Ghana for two decades.

She began living in the Archdiocese of Louisville at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky., in 2013. In the archdiocese, she served her community as part of the pastoral care team in the motherhouse infirmary and as a community driver.

She is survived by her brother Fredrick Ego and extended family.



A wake will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the Church of the Seven Dolors at the Loretto Motherhouse. Burial will follow at Nature Preserve Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049 or online at lorettocommunity.org.