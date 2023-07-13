Loretto Sister Kay DeMarea, an educator, dies at 92

Loretto Sister Kay DeMarea

Loretto Sister Kay DeMarea, formerly Sister Josita, died June 8 at Loretto Motherhouse’s Loretto Living Center in Nerinx, Ky. She was 92 and had been a Loretto Sister for 75 years.

Sister DeMarea, a native of Kansas City, Mo., ministered as an educator for more than 50 years in the Archdiocese of Louisville as well as in Georgia and Missouri.

In the archdiocese, Sister DeMarea taught parochial school students, served as coordinator of the Loretto Literacy Program from 1990 to 1995 and directed an outreach program in Marion County and the Loretto Child Care Program. She also served for a year as a pastoral team member at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary and provided community service in Bardstown and at the Loretto Motherhouse. Sister DeMarea was active in parish music everywhere she lived and often directed congregational singing.

She is survived by a niece, nephew and members of her community.

Visitation for Sister DeMarea will be July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Loretto Motherhouse. Burial will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Loretto, c/o Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049, or online at www.lorettocommunity.org.