The Sisters of Loretto have invited the “I Was Here” Project to bring a ritual of remembrance and sanctification to the Loretto Motherhouse Church Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The “I Was Here” Project seeks to reframe the conversation around racism and slavery through the lens of art.

The site of the Loretto Motherhouse was a place of wounding for more than 50 enslaved individuals from 1812-1865, according to an announcement from the Sisters of Loretto.

Accompanying the ritual of remembrance will be a display of “Ancestor Spirit Portraits” to honor the role enslaved individuals played in the Loretto community.

A recording of the presentation will be available by Dec. 1 at https://www.youtube.com/user/lorettolbi/videos.