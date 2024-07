The Loretto Heritage Center, located on the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse campus in Nerinx, Ky., will host an open house for its museum and archives from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17.

Participants will have the opportunity to view collections that aren’t typically open to the public and take a guided tour of the Motherhouse grounds.

A light meal will be provided. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the center at 270-431-0096.