Local teens encounter Pope Leo in digital papal dialogue 

High-schoolers laughed during a question-and-answer session with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the National Catholic Youth Conference on Nov. 21. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Iris Padgett, a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., listened during a keynote session at the National Catholic Youth Conference before the digital encounter with Pope Leo XIV on Nov. 21 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Youth from the Archdiocese of Louisville joined in prayer with other conference attendees before Pope Leo XIV’s digital encounter on Nov. 21 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The local high-schoolers were among 15,000-plus attendees at the National Catholic Youth Conference, held Nov. 20 to 22 in Indianapolis. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

High-schoolers from the Archdiocese of Louisville smiled for a picture with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during a meet-and-greet at the National Catholic Youth Conference on Nov. 21. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Pope Leo XIV spoke to youth gathered at the National Catholic Youth Conference on Nov. 21. High-schoolers from the Archdiocese of Louisville were among 15,000-plus attendees watching the dialogue live from Lucas Oil Stadium. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

More than 15,000 youth roared in excitement as Pope Leo XIV livestreamed in for the National Catholic Youth Conference at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis the morning of Nov. 21.

The three-day national conference typically includes speakers, Mass, adoration, music and exhibits. But this year, its attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a 45-minute live digital meeting with the pope, during which he answered questions presented by the high-schoolers.

Speckled among the crowd of cheering Catholics were more than 275 youth and 100 adult chaperones from the Archdiocese of Louisville, sporting horse-printed, blue bucket hats. They represented 32 parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The encounter was a “moving experience,” said Amelia LaTondress, a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., and a sophomore at Meade County High School.

“It was so cool to see the pope in front of us, talking to young people,” she said, following the papal dialogue. Typically, the pope speaks to “important people,” but by deciding to talk to the youth, “He really showed us that we are important too.”

For Gavin Wilkins, a parishioner of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., “It was a crazy experience, seeing the pope. I know it was still online, but it felt like he was really there.”

During the encounter, Pope Leo answered questions focused on such themes as artificial intelligence, prayer and the future of the Catholic Church.

Wilkins, a senior at Meade County High School, said the pope’s comments on AI “stood out,” admitting, “I know I probably use it way too much.”

Noting that artificial intelligence has become “one of the defining features of our time,” Pope Leo urged the young people to balance their use of technology and AI.

“AI can process information quickly, but it cannot replace human intelligence. And don’t ask it to do your homework for you,” he said with a laugh. “Use it in such a way that if it disappeared tomorrow, you would still be able to think.”

Technology can provide “amazing tools for prayer, for reading the Bible, for learning more about what we believe,” Pope Leo added. But it has its limits, he said, giving the example of livestreamed Masses.

“Watching Mass online can be helpful, especially when someone is sick or elderly or cannot attend in person. But actually being there, taking part in the Eucharist, is so important for our prayer, for our sense of community,” he said.

He recommended the teens look to St. Carlo Acutis as a model and reminded them to “be intentional with your screen time.”

Pope Leo also encouraged the young people to recite the rosary, participate in eucharistic adoration and read Scripture.

“The Church needs you,” he said, urging involvement in their local communities.

“You are not only the future of the Church. You are the present,” he said. “If you want to help the Church prepare for the future, start by being involved today. Stay connected to your parish, attend Sunday Mass, join youth activities and say yes to opportunities.”

Iris Padgett, a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours in Flaherty, said these words were reassuring.

“Often, as a teenager, I’m worried about my future and what I want to do with my life. But I feel like that reassured me, and I felt like I wasn’t alone,” she said in an interview following the dialogue.

“And him addressing that really helped me realize that I just need to trust God’s plan and that it will all work out just fine, just like it’s supposed to,” added Padgett, a junior at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky.

Later that afternoon, conference participants from the Archdiocese of Louisville gathered for a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer session with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who attended the conference for the day.