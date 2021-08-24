The Archdiocese of Louisville raised $57,778.02 as a result of its 2021 Catholic Relief Services Collection.

The annual collection supports the international efforts of the U.S. Catholic Church around the globe. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, CRS programs include “relief and resettlement for victims of persecution, war, and natural disasters; development projects to improve living conditions for the poor; legal and support services for poor immigrants; peace and reconciliation work for people suffering from violence; and advocacy on behalf of the powerless.”

The Office of National Collections notified the archdiocese earlier this month that the check for the March 14, 2021, collection had been received.