Local Catholics Catherine Greulich and Mike Ryan will be honored by Right to Life of Louisville at its Celebration of Life banquet March 24.

Greulich, a parishioner of St. John Paul II Church, will receive Right to Life’s Schuhmann A. Montgomery Sr. “Volunteer of the Year” Award.

Ryan, a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, will receive the 2022 Right to Life Educational Foundation of Kentucky Award.

The 49th annual Celebration of Life Banquet will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Seth Gruber, who focuses on providing people the tools they need to discuss their pro-life beliefs, according to his website.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students. To make reservations, visit https://rtllou.org/event/2022banquet/.