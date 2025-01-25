Life Fest 2025 an ‘explosion of life, joy and grace’ ahead of annual March for Life

Sisters of Life chat with young women at Life Fest, held at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., Jan. 23, 2025. The Jan. 23-24 pro-life event was co-hosted by the Diocese of Arlington, Va., the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Arlington)

By Kimberley Heatherington, OSV News

FAIRFAX, Va. — When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, some Catholics wondered aloud: In the wake of such a resounding victory — tenaciously fought for during a 50-year local, state and national campaign — would there still be a March for Life, as there had been since 1974? Was it — is it — still needed?

A resounding affirmative answer rang out Jan. 23 and 24 at Life Fest 2025, where thousands of young people from across the country gathered at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax — just outside the nation’s capital — to energize and encourage one another before taking to the streets of Washington, in peaceful witness to a sobering fact: The battle against abortion in America is far from over.

The Sisters of Life, the Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, united to present the two-day event, which drew almost 8,000.

Life Fest builds upon the success of the organizational trio’s support of the annual March for Life in Washington — including the Diocese of Arlington’s “Life is VERY Good” event, held annually for 12 years at EagleBank Arena, and the Sisters of Life and Knights of Columbus pro-life event Life Fest, first held in 2023.

The 2025 Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll results — released Jan. 23 — show that 67% of Americans support placing legal limits on abortion. However 60% support limiting abortions to at most the first three months of pregnancy — nine out of 10 abortions take place within that time frame, according to available health data.

Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised nearly $14 million to support pregnancy resource centers through their ASAP (Aid and Support After Pregnancy) program, and have also funded the purchase of over 1,900 ultrasound machines.

The Sisters of Life — recognizable by their traditional and distinctive navy and white habits — are a Catholic religious community of women consecrated for the protection of human life, founded by Cardinal John J. O’Connor of New York in 1991. Seemingly in a constant state of joy — smiling, laughing, praying — the sisters greeted Life Fest attendees with a message of optimism and faith.

“We march with renewed hope this year, and we’re grateful for that,” said Sister Pia Jude, a Sister of Life. “And we’re grateful for the gift of Jesus. He marches alongside with us — in us — to proclaim the dignity of every human person.”

Sister Juliana Guadalupe, also a Sister Of Life, agreed. “It’s an explosion of life, an explosion of joy, and an explosion of grace — we feel so blessed to be part of the March for Life in this way,” she told OSV News.

Jane Bremberg — a homeschooled 11th grader who attends the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, Virginia — was also anticipating a renewed witness.

“Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, that doesn’t mean we stop praying,” Bremberg said. “We keep praying, keep going to rallies, keep doing the March for Life.”

Theresa Talavera — a mother of 10 from St. Louis Catholic Church, also in Alexandria — brought four of her children with her to Life Fest.

“I really wanted to expose my kids to the excitement and the moment of just being together with a big group of people who are all cheering for life,” Talavera said. “I’m excited and energized by how many young people are here, and how many young people are excited about the pro-life cause.”

Kevin Bohli — the Diocese of Arlington’s executive director of the Office of Youth, Campus, and Young Adult Ministries — is in part tasked with maintaining that excitement.

“Yes, Roe v. Wade was overturned — but that was because of the pro-life movement that that happened,” he explained. “And so if we lose sight of that — and we have another generation pass through without having opportunities to come celebrate this, and to think about why we’re pro-life — then I think we’re really quickly gonna go backwards.”

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Va., processes with the Eucharist in a monstrance during Life Fest at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., Jan. 23, 2025. The Jan. 23-24 event was co-hosted by the Diocese of Arlington, the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Arlington)

Confession was offered throughout the event, as well as the opportunity to venerate relics of St. John Paul II, St. Teresa of Kolkata and Knights of Columbus founder Blessed Michael McGivney. The Knights of Columbus distributed bright blue drawstring backpacks emblazoned with their logo, which attendees stuffed with belongings and literature from the many display tables dotting the arena concourse.

Grammy-nominated Catholic musician Matt Maher headlined the evening, sharing gospel anthems that had the crowd both pogoing and swaying, waving their cellphone lights and even rushing the stage at one point.

“We need to ask ourselves: At what point are we gonna start to say it’s our job to create a culture of life?” asked Maher. “As incredible as events like this are, we actually have to go back out into the world — and not be of it, but be in it, and start to make substantive real cultural change in the world, OK?”

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington — immediate past chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities — took the stage to cheers and applause.

“Do not underestimate what your presence in our nation’s capital will mean tomorrow,” counseled Bishop Burbidge. “Because young people … have a charism, a gift, an ability to turn heads. ‘Wow, look at all these young people.’ God’s going use you tomorrow in ways that you cannot even imagine,” he said. “So thank you for agreeing to be an instrument of the Lord in our nation’s capital at a time we have to work together.”

Bishop Burbidge spoke with OSV News afterwards, and said there is “more work to be done” following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“We had a brief celebratory moment,” he said. “But I think people miss the point that abortion is legalized throughout our country, and often without any restrictions. And so the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it did not end abortion — it brought it to the people.”

Roe’s reversal returns the ability to protect the unborn back to the American people, through their elected officials — both federally and in the states.

Life Fest’s evening event Jan. 23 concluded with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament by Bishop Burbidge, followed by a Eucharistic procession and Benediction.

The next morning, roots-rockers Scythian warmed up the crowd with energetic tunes, including a musical admonition of “don’t give up the fight.”

“Live for love — and live for life,” encouraged Dominican Father Gregory Pine, professor of moral theology at Washington’s Dominican House of Studies. “It’s more than slogans. It’s a matter of testimony. And you can constitute a pro-life generation today, tomorrow, and throughout the whole course of the year — and unto ages of ages.”

On both days, abortion survivors shared their stories of hope and healing.

Retreat master and spiritual director Father Scott Traynor — born to an unwed college student, who, as an adopted child, he never met — was homilist for a Mass celebrated by Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, who is also supreme chaplain of the Knights of Columbus.

“The Lord is going to look out — and he’s going to see the need for his love in action, to build up a civilization of life,” Archbishop Lori said. “And he’s going to say, ‘Whom shall I send? Who will go for us?’ Will you respond — with love, with gratitude — to God, today? ‘Here I am. Send me.'”

The crowd repeated the words as a roar, followed by reception of the Eucharist.

And with that, they were off to march.