Letter from the Archbishop — Peter’s Pence Collection is August 17-18

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! Migrants and refugees from southwestern and southern Asian countries — such as Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh — travel to Europe by the Balkan route, which runs through southeastern Europe.

Since 2018, migrants traveling this way have ended their journeys in refugee camps. Late in 2020, a fire in one camp in Lipa, Bosnia-Herzegovina, forced 1,500 of these refugees to live outdoors during the cold and snow of winter. Pope Francis responded with a donation to build structures to accommodate the refugee families and unaccompanied minors.

Your contribution to Peter’s Pence helps fund not only all the activities of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia that assist the pope in his ministry, but also several solidarity projects that aid those most in need. To learn more about the ways in which Peter’s Pence supports the Holy Father’s ministry of mercy, visit www.obolodisanpietro.va/en/cos-e-l-obolo.html.

Please prayerfully consider supporting this year’s collection, which will be the weekend of Aug. 17-18, as an act of mercy and charity. Join our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis carry out his ministry to the Universal Church and reach out to the most marginalized in our world. Thank you for considering this invitation.

Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archdiocese of Louisville