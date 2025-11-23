Letter from the Archbishop — Collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious December 13-14

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of Dec. 13-14, your parish will take up the annual collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious. This annual appeal is crucial to assist over 20,000 elderly religious sisters, brothers and priests nationwide who have devoted their lives to serving the Church.

These faithful servants have long been a source of inspiration and support in our communities. I am especially grateful for the significant impact these women and men religious have had on my own spiritual journey. I deeply appreciate their dedication and service to our archdiocese and the wider community, which has inspired and guided us as we grow our faith. Perhaps your life and faith have also been enhanced by the kindness or faith example of a religious sister, brother or priest.

The challenges many senior religious and their communities face in meeting their retirement needs are greater than ever. Most receive little to no pay for their service, and their communities struggle to cover rising healthcare expenses and the increasing cost of day-to-day eldercare. The financial burdens continue to grow, and the need is urgent.

Your generous gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious will make a tangible difference for the women and men religious. Contributions will provide vital financial support, enabling religious communities to care for their aging members today and in the future. In 2024, the appeal raised $28.1 million; however, the annual care costs for senior religious exceeded $1 billion.

I know you are frequently asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to contribute whatever you can toward this year’s collection. Additionally, I kindly ask that you keep all our religious in your prayers. Please know that they remember us in their prayers daily. Please know that I remain,

​​​​​​Sincerely in the Lord,



​​​​​​Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

​​​​​​Archbishop of Louisville