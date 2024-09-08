Letter from the Archbishop — Catholic higher education collection is Sept. 14-15

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

​Greetings in the Lord! On September 14-15, the annual collection for Catholic higher education will be conducted in all parishes. Proceeds from this collection will benefit Bellarmine University, Spalding University, and the Catholic University of America.

​Catholic colleges and universities strive to educate students in the richness of the Catholic intellectual heritage so that students can reflect and advance these values in the broader community. The Gospel values and academic excellence that are the hallmark of Catholic higher education provide a compelling witness of faith in the civic, educational, medical, legal, business, arts, political, and non-profit arenas. The ability to bring together faith and reason in Catholic colleges and universities is especially important as we proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ and advance the common good in today’s world.

​Your generosity will make Catholic college education available to students who otherwise might not be able to attend. Thank you for your support of the Church’s tradition of Catholic higher education. You and your families are in my prayers.

Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville