Letter from the Archbishop — Black and Indian Mission Collection set Feb. 17-18

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of February 17-18, our parishes will take up the Black and Indian Mission Collection. This collection is a successful vehicle for providing for the pastoral needs of our African American, Native American and Alaskan Native brothers and sisters throughout the United States.

This collection provides an opportunity for us to help our brothers and sisters in need and to share the faith and love of Jesus Christ, providing a hope often so hard to find in the areas our missionaries serve.

Your donations provide for the presence of missionaries in African American, Native American and Alaskan Native missions, parishes, schools, religious education programs and in many diocesan programs and projects that strengthen the work of the Gospel, including our own Office of Multicultural Ministry.

Your partnership places Bibles and catechetical materials in the hands of priests, consecrated men and women and lay leaders. Your sacrifice supports pastoral work across the country and makes possible the training of catechists, permanent deacons and seminarians for future generations.

Thank you for considering a gift to this worthy cause. For more information, see www.blackandindianmission.org. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville