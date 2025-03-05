Lenten challenge invites Catholics, wider community to get involved in the work of Catholic Charities

With its 40-Day PeopleUp Lenten Challenge, Catholic Charities of Louisville is inviting the community to join in the work of uplifting others — and a Lenten calendar with suggestions for each day aims to make it easier.

“It’s a call to participation,” said Neal Sullivan. “The challenge calls people to lift someone up during Lent, in addition to giving something up.”

Sullivan serves as Catholic Charities’ director of marketing communications. He said the Lenten challenge was inspired by one the seven principles of Catholic social teaching: the Call to Family, Community and Participation.

“We have an obligation to participate in society and work together towards the common good,” he said.

“There’s already people doing great work, but there’s so much more to be done. We need people’s help. We can’t do it alone. Let’s use this Lenten season not just to reflect on what needs to be done but actually get up and do it.” — Neal Sullivan

The Lenten challenge is part of Catholic Charities’ “People Up” initiative launched last year. “People Up” is not just a “catch phrase,” said Sullivan. The initiative invites the Catholic and wider community to join its mission to assist people in need, he said.

Sullivan noted there are many social issues to address, such as high poverty and food insecurity rates in the city.

“That’s not acceptable. There are things to do. What better way to inspire people to participate in solving these problems than putting out this challenge tied to the 40 days of Lent?” he asked. “There’s already people doing great work, but there’s so much more to be done. We need people’s help. We can’t do it alone,” said Sullivan. “Let’s use this Lenten season not just to reflect on what needs to be done but actually get up and do it.”

The Lenten challenge rests on four pillars: serve, give, learn and pray. To make it easy for individuals and families to get involved, Sullivan created a calendar with daily suggestions. The full calendar can be found at cclou.org/peopleup/.

Following is a sampling of suggestions from the calendar. All events will take place at Catholic Charities’ offices located at 435 E. Broadway.

March 11

“CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING 101”

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. @CCL

​The Seven Themes of Catholic Social Teaching guide our work, as well as the way Catholics participate in society. This free session walks through each of the seven themes and encourages open discussion on each.

March 20

NOW WE’RE TALKIN’

Language Services

Lunch & Learn for Business

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Did you know that eight percent of the population in Louisville is foreign-born? Learn how Catholic Charities’ Language Services team of translators and interpreters can help your business reach an entirely new audience. And how medical and legal professionals can meet their obligations to better serve this significant population.

March 23

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT OPEN HOUSE

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

High school students are invited to visit the Catholic Charities Center to learn more about the service opportunities we provide, the impact students can have on the community and get a private tour of the Center by members of CCL’s Youth Board. It’s a great way to meet other like-minded students. Faculty advisors welcome!

March 25

HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION EDUCATION

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join our team from the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative for an interactive class on the subject of human trafficking in Kentucky. This is the same prevention education class we present students throughout Kentucky, so you are sure to learn a lot about this sinister problem and how you might help.

April 9

ESTATE-PLANNING SEMINAR

11:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Join us for a free Estate Planning Information Lunch with Cheryl Bruner, local estate planning expert and elder law attorney. She will share information on how to plan for your future with a comprehensive estate plan and the importance of having a will, power of attorney, healthcare directive and other essentials. ​​​

April 11

“BECOME A MENTOR”​​ MOCKTAIL HOUR

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You are invited to bring a friend (or two … or three) to “meet and mocktail” at Catholic Charities! Learn about the Refugee Youth Mentoring Program and how impactful relationships can be. Come, connect, get inspired, and see how you can be part of something meaningful! This casual event is hosted by CCL’s Youth Mentoring team.