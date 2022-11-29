Laudato Si’ sessions offer understanding

Catholics of the Archdiocese of Louisville have a new way to learn about, discuss and implement the tenets of Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home.”

Through a monthly discussion series called “Understanding Laudato Si’,” Father Jim Flynn and Cory Lockhart will break down the encyclical chapter by chapter. The program will include discussions about action steps participants can take.

Father Flynn, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, has championed efforts to educate groups and parish teams about Laudato Si’ since the document was issued in 2015. Prior to his retirement, he served as pastoral associate of Our Lady of Lourdes in the 1960s, helped establish Epiphany Church and later served as pastor of St. William and St. Martin de Porres churches from 1982 to 1999. Father Flynn has served immigrants and other dispossessed people for the majority of his priesthood.

Lockhart is a Louisville-based facilitator, teacher, artist and public speaker. She offers classes and workshops on compassionate living and communicating.

Participants in the program will read two chapters each month and meet via Zoom to review and discuss. There will be four sessions — Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28 and April 25 — from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The sessions are free to attend, but registration is required. To learn more, visit understandinglaudatosi.carrd.co/. To register, visit https://tally.so/r/w2EWPM.