Last episode of ‘Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz’ to air in April

The final episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel in April, concluding its 12th season.

In this episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz reminisces about “Conversations” as he rounds out “a happy dozen” years in television ministry.

The show has “been a great blessing, a great way to communicate,” the archbishop says during the first segment of the April episode. He also thanks his co-host Dr. Brian Reynolds, producer Cecelia Price, director Bill Smith, sound engineer Mike Harpring and camera operators Richard Shannon and Brian Pfaadt.

In the episode’s second segment, Archbishop Kurtz welcomes guest Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, who will become the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools, to talk about the vocation of teaching and the gifts of Catholic education. In the final segment, he shares his Easter message for 2021.

“Conversations” is concluding because Archbishop Kurtz turns 75 in August, the age when it is customary for bishops to submit their resignation to the Holy Father.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also available on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.