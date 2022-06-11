The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 donated more than $4,000 to the community recently.

The council donated $2,500 to Bethlehem High School. Those funds will provide tuition assistance to five students, according to an announcement from the Knights.

The group also donated $1,750 to the St. Vincent de Paul Bread for Life Food Pantry, operated by the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries. In addition, the Knights, along with Bethlehem High School’s Interact Group, donated 1,200 pounds of food to the pantry.